Products
Blog
Deals
#takecharge
Support
Sign In
Get 10% OFF WITH CODE: TXLOVE + We'll donate 10%
to Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund
View All
At Home & Office
In the Car
On the Go
For iPhones
Get 10% OFF WITH CODE: TXLOVE + We'll donate 10% to Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund
Products
Blog
Deals
#takecharge
Support
About
Sign In
Omnia
Buy
Omnia
Drive Freely with Your New Wireless Car Charger
Buy Now
Omnia
Drive Freely with Your New Wireless Car Charger
Buy Now
Dynamic Wireless Power
Perfect for wirelessly charging your Latitude encased iPhone.
The Omnia supports your co-piloting needs so that you can focus on the road.
Dynamic Wireless Power
Perfect for wirelessly charging your Latitude encased iPhone.
The Omnia supports your co-piloting needs so that you can focus on the road.
Powerfully Magnetic
With its strong magnetic force and soft rubber, the Omnia will securely hold your smartphone and keep it charged throughout your ride.
360° Swivel Rotation
Its steel-tightened spring and 360° rotating ball joint position to any desired angle.
360° Swivel Rotation
Its steel-tightened spring and 360° rotating ball joint position to any desired angle.
Driver-Friendly Freedom
The Omnia clamps firmly onto your car’s air vent so you can grab your phone off the pad at your freedom. No cords no hassle.
Driver-Friendly Freedom
The Omnia clamps firmly onto your car’s air vent so you can grab your phone off the pad at your freedom. No cords no hassle.
The Bonuses
Your new wireless car charger comes with type-C connector and twin-port USB adaptor.
Buy Now
Using the Bezalel wireless charger has made my life so much easier because now I can charge my battery quickly and never miss a beat.
Russel Tuchman
CEO of BashPros
The Bezalel products are incredibly helpful to our team! Our office wouldn’t be complete without them, it helps with productivity by keeping us charged all day — on the go or in the office!
Ambar Januel
Co-Founder of Januel+Johnson
Bezalel has revolutionary charging technology, it has simplified my life!
Taleia Mueller
COO of CTRL Collective
Bezalel wireless charger is so convenient for travel, and the Prelude box itself lasts so long.
Ashley
Lifestyle Blogger of Blonde Collective
The Prelude is so small and compact so it can fit pretty much anywhere. This wireless charger has saved me so many times, I’d be helpless without it.
Brenda Phan
Lifestyle Blogger of Life with B
© 2017 BEZALEL
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy