Omnia

Drive Freely with Your New Wireless Car Charger

Dynamic Wireless Power

Perfect for wirelessly charging your Latitude encased iPhone.

The Omnia supports your co-piloting needs so that you can focus on the road.

Powerfully Magnetic

With its strong magnetic force and soft rubber, the Omnia will securely hold your smartphone and keep it charged throughout your ride.

360° Swivel Rotation

Its steel-tightened spring and 360° rotating ball joint position to any desired angle.

Driver-Friendly Freedom

The Omnia clamps firmly onto your car’s air vent so you can grab your phone off the pad at your freedom. No cords no hassle.

The Bonuses

Your new wireless car charger comes with type-C connector and twin-port USB adaptor.

  • Using the Bezalel wireless charger has made my life so much easier because now I can charge my battery quickly and never miss a beat.
    Russel Tuchman
    CEO of BashPros
  • The Bezalel products are incredibly helpful to our team! Our office wouldn’t be complete without them, it helps with productivity by keeping us charged all day — on the go or in the office!
    Ambar Januel
    Co-Founder of Januel+Johnson
  • Bezalel has revolutionary charging technology, it has simplified my life!
    Taleia Mueller
    COO of CTRL Collective
  • Bezalel wireless charger is so convenient for travel, and the Prelude box itself lasts so long.
    Ashley
    Lifestyle Blogger of Blonde Collective
  • The Prelude is so small and compact so it can fit pretty much anywhere. This wireless charger has saved me so many times, I’d be helpless without it.
    Brenda Phan
    Lifestyle Blogger of Life with B

